04/22 Ryan’s “Sunny” Friday Morning Forecast

Yesterday’s sun lingers for the next few days, but rain can’t stay away forever.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Good news for the area as nothing but quiet, pleasant weather for the end of this week and most of the weekend! Even then, our next period of active weather moves in shortly after and thankfully doesn’t look concerning at the moment. In fact, the only weather issue I see for the next few days will be the potential for early morning fog, which was patchy today but will likely be more widespread going forward. That’s due to sustained southerly “return flow” on the backside of a strong ridge over the East Coast, which will remain until our next front moves in.

It looks like this’ll happen Monday evening, though the timing has fluctuated quite a bit as this front crawls across the plains. As it stands we could see rain begin as early as ~5 PM Monday evening and last as long as ~ 10 AM Tuesday morning. Severe weather isn’t an immediate concern due to the apparent structure of the storm and upper-level dynamics, but we’ll continue to monitor just in case. Whether we see strong storms or not, high pressure and slightly cooler, drier air moves in quickly...setting us up for another long period of nice weather.

