Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

USM Symphony Orchestra hosts events for ‘Social Justice Week’

The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra has planned a series of events to raise awareness of social justice issues.
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra has planned a series of events to raise awareness of social justice issues.

The programming will feature musical performances, guest lectures, masterclasses and more.

Both Thursday and Friday will include concerts featuring the guests, including composer Xavier Foley.

Some of Foley’s compositions, including For Justice and Peace, will be performed by the symphony orchestra with Foley joining.

“Well, the students here are very talented, and I don’t have to worry,” said Foley. “The piece works itself out with this talented group here.”

“Yeah, it is great to hear my own music, but again, sometimes we can get a little too picky, so I try to just let them do their thing and everyone have fun.”

“It’s very special, Xavier is a very special young man,” said USM Director of Orchestral Activities, Dr. Michael Miles. “He’s a composer. He’s a beautiful artist, solo artist.

“The impression that he makes on our young people is instantaneous and just huge for them, so he inspires them the minute he walks on the stage.”

A collection of events is listed below.

Thursday, April 21:

  • 3 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. – Panel Discussion: Challenges in Diversity and Inclusion in the Music Industry. Panelists: Xavier Foley, Weston Sprott, Joyce McCall and Anthony Wellington at the Intermezzo Gallery
  • 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Lecture and Q & A with Weston Sprott at The Hub, Room 100
  • 7:30 p.m. – The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra presents …and Justice for All with guest artists Xavier Foley and John Uzodinma. Also, featuring Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 at the Bennett Auditorium.

Friday, April 22:

  • 10 a.m. – Noon - Masterclass with Xavier Foley at the Intermezzo Gallery
  • 7:30 p.m. – The University of Southern Mississippi Wind Ensemble with guest artist Weston Sprott at the Manonni Performing Arts Center

Tickets can be purchased at the door on the night of the performance.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ellis John Peavy, a.k.a. John Ellis Peavy, 36, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday night in...
Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder
Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.
Fire destroys Hattiesburg apartment; no injuries reported
Melvin McGowan of Hattiesburg faces a slew of charges after a being stopped at a safety...
Traffic checkpoint in Marion County yields guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle
Mississippi State Penitentiary
‘Years of deliberate indifference’: Justice Dept. says conditions at Parchman violate Constitution

Latest News

USM Symphony Orchestra hosts events for ‘Social Justice Week’
USM 'And Justice For All' Week
Change this caption before publishing
Disagreement over tin leads to a shooting in Perry County
3rd annual art event
3rd annual ‘En Plain Air’ art event to be held in Laurel Saturday
Tickets can be purchased on-site or online through Laurel Main Street’s website or Facebook...
Crawfest returns to downtown Laurel on Saturday