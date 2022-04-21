USM Symphony Orchestra hosts events for ‘Social Justice Week’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra has planned a series of events to raise awareness of social justice issues.

The programming will feature musical performances, guest lectures, masterclasses and more.

Both Thursday and Friday will include concerts featuring the guests, including composer Xavier Foley.

Some of Foley’s compositions, including For Justice and Peace, will be performed by the symphony orchestra with Foley joining.

“Well, the students here are very talented, and I don’t have to worry,” said Foley. “The piece works itself out with this talented group here.”

“Yeah, it is great to hear my own music, but again, sometimes we can get a little too picky, so I try to just let them do their thing and everyone have fun.”

“It’s very special, Xavier is a very special young man,” said USM Director of Orchestral Activities, Dr. Michael Miles. “He’s a composer. He’s a beautiful artist, solo artist.

“The impression that he makes on our young people is instantaneous and just huge for them, so he inspires them the minute he walks on the stage.”

A collection of events is listed below.

Thursday, April 21:

3 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. – Panel Discussion: Challenges in Diversity and Inclusion in the Music Industry. Panelists: Xavier Foley, Weston Sprott, Joyce McCall and Anthony Wellington at the Intermezzo Gallery

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Lecture and Q & A with Weston Sprott at The Hub, Room 100

7:30 p.m. – The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra presents …and Justice for All with guest artists Xavier Foley and John Uzodinma. Also, featuring Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 at the Bennett Auditorium.

Friday, April 22:

10 a.m. – Noon - Masterclass with Xavier Foley at the Intermezzo Gallery

7:30 p.m. – The University of Southern Mississippi Wind Ensemble with guest artist Weston Sprott at the Manonni Performing Arts Center

Tickets can be purchased at the door on the night of the performance.

