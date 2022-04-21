USM student body organizations hold Canine and Confections event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - USM students were able to meet and cuddle rescue dogs as part of the Canines and Confections event, hosted by the school’s Wesley Foundation and Sigma Alpha Lambda chapter.

As students were able to pet these four-legged animals, homemade treats were also for sale with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

Sigma Alpha Lambda honor’s society president, Jennifer Lewis says the organization wanted to have this event as a way to remind students to take the time to decompress prior to finals.

“We are so excited the dogs are here,” Lewis said . “College is stressful, there’s a lot of transition and a lot workload and having to adjust to that it can be taxing to students especially at the beginning and the end of the semester.

“Also we are very excited to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. This money helps to put that research fourth. Just like we saw with the pandemic when we really put our hearts, mind and funds behind research e can make great strides and we hope to support those efforts.”

Lewis says she hopes these social events will allow students to rebuild those connections that might have been lost because of the pandemic.

“We do a lot to get students connected not only with their faith, but with each other,“ said Amber Houston, Wesley Foundation associate director. “A lot of times when students come to campus, they do feel disconnected. But we really open our doors and offer different events for students to join,” .

