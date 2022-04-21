Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

USM student body organizations hold Canine and Confections event

Petting and playing with the dogs can help relieve stress.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - USM students were able to meet and cuddle rescue dogs as part of the Canines and Confections event, hosted by the school’s Wesley Foundation and Sigma Alpha Lambda chapter.

As students were able to pet these four-legged animals, homemade treats were also for sale with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

Sigma Alpha Lambda honor’s society president, Jennifer Lewis says the organization wanted to have this event as a way to remind students to take the time to decompress prior to finals.

“We are so excited the dogs are here,” Lewis said . “College is stressful, there’s a lot of transition and a lot workload and having to adjust to that it can be taxing to students especially at the beginning and the end of the semester.

“Also we are very excited to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. This money helps to put that research fourth. Just like we saw with the pandemic when we really put our hearts, mind and funds behind research e can make great strides and we hope to support those efforts.”

Lewis says she hopes these social events will allow students to rebuild those connections that might have been lost because of the pandemic.

“We do a lot to get students connected not only with their faith, but with each other,“ said Amber Houston, Wesley Foundation associate director. “A lot of times when students come to campus, they do feel disconnected. But we really open our doors and offer different events for students to join,” .

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ellis John Peavy, a.k.a. John Ellis Peavy, 36, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday night in...
Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder
Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.
Fire destroys Hattiesburg apartment; no injuries reported
Melvin McGowan of Hattiesburg faces a slew of charges after a being stopped at a safety...
Traffic checkpoint in Marion County yields guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle
Mississippi State Penitentiary
‘Years of deliberate indifference’: Justice Dept. says conditions at Parchman violate Constitution

Latest News

Gabe Montenegro (14)
Southern Miss grabs 10-5 win over UNO for 11th straight victory
Gabe Montenegro (14)
Southern Miss grabs 10-5 win over UNO for 11th straight victory
Q&As and concerts headlining USM Symphony Orchestra's Social Justice Week.
USM Symphony Orchestra hosts events for ‘Social Justice Week’
USM Symphony Orchestra hosts events for ‘Social Justice Week’
USM 'And Justice For All' Week
Change this caption before publishing
Disagreement over tin leads to a shooting in Perry County