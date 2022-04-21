USM scientist collaborates with Scholastic on educational shark activity kit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A sea creature that tends to be feared by many is now being used as an educational way for kids to learn about the ocean.

Jill Hendon, University of Southern Mississippi director of the Center for Fisheries Research and Development, has partnered with the Scholastic Corporation to create an activity kit that features facts and photos of sharks and rays.

Hendon says this shark kit is designed for kids ages 7-12 and also includes a 32-page book, a diving shark toy, a growing shark in a dissolving bag and two fossilized shark teeth.

“This book tries to help educate the public, children and adults alike, as to the unique features shark have that allow them to play this unique role in the environment,” said Hendon. “So, I was helping fact check on this activity kit but also building on the different attributes that I might know about sharks and rays that I felt would be interesting to this age group.”

According to Hendon, this activity kit also focuses on highlighting women who inspire to get involved with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

Kids will be able to find the Shark Lab online at scholastic.com.

