Southern Miss grabs 10-5 win over UNO for 11th straight victory

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Montenegro brothers combined to drive in five runs to lead No. 6 Southern Miss to a 10-5 non-conference baseball victory over New Orleans Wednesday evening at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.

The Golden Eagles (29-8) won their 11th in a row and for the 19th time over the last 21 games. UNO fell to 19-15.

Both Montenegro brothers, Gabe and Rodrigo, each collected big hits as the Golden Eagles had to come-from-behind in the fourth consecutive contest. Down 5-3 in the sixth, Gabe Montenegro fell behind 0-2 to left-hander Kyle Khachadourian, who came in to face the left-handed hitting centerfielder. Gabe then blasted the next offering over the right field wall for a three-run homer - his first of the year and first in his last 188 at bats.

Now up 6-5, the Golden Eagles extended the lead with four more runs in the seventh. After the Golden Eagles drew three walks to load the bases, Rodrigo Montenegro laced a ball between the shortstop and third baseman to knock home a pair of runs. Brother Gabe scored later in the inning from second on a two-base wild pitch and the final run was courtesy of a throwing error by a UNO reliever on a pickoff play.

Southern Miss initially fell behind 3-0 in the first as the Privateers registered three runs on four hits and a walk off Golden Eagle starter Tyler Stuart.

A pair of Southern Miss third-inning homers, though, coming from a solo shot by Will McGillis and a two-run blast by Carson Paetow, tied the game at 3-3. It was the ninth round-tripper from McGillis and eighth from Paetow.

The Privateers grabbed their final lead with a pair of runs in the fourth coming courtesy of a bases-loaded hit by pitch and an infield single. Golden Eagle reliever Aubrey Gillentine gave up one hit over 1 1/3 innings to capture the victory and improve to 2-0 on the year.

Dalton Rogers retired all six batters he faced over the final two innings, including one strikeout to collect his second save.

Six Golden Eagles pitchers combined to fan 10 Privateers and the pitching staff has now punched out at least 10 batters in 27 games this season. Khachadourian, who threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed a run on three hits, suffered the loss and fell to 2-2.

The Golden Eagles return to action this weekend when they play host to Rice in a three-game Conference USA series. The opening game takes place Friday at 6 p.m., from Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.

