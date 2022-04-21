Site preparation for Columbia Sportsplex nearing completion

Columbia, Miss. (WDAM) - An initial phase of construction on a new sportsplex in Columbia is almost finished.

Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie says site preparation is about 90 percent complete for that facility, which is located along R. A. Johnson Drive.

When complete, the sportsplex will have several baseball and softball fields.

McKenzie says T. L. Wallace Construction has just been awarded a contract for water and sewer work in the current phase.

The cost of that work will total nearly $75,000.

Hattiesburg’s Codaray Construction has been awarded the contract for the build-out of the facility.

The cost of that work is nearly $7 million.

“The bid price has ended up just shy of seven million dollars, so with some deductions and things that were built into the bid process, we were able to get that bid price down under seven million dollars, so the Board initially approved that,” McKenzie said.

“There’s potential for people to come in and invest in it and make donations and if someone chose to be a part of the project and to make a donation to it, we could add additional features that we’ve had to cut out. It’s just crazy how the prices have skyrocketed on things since we began discussing this.”

The city has $6 million in bonds for the project, which will be paid for with a three percent sales tax on hotels and restaurants.

The rest will be paid from the city’s general funds.

McKenzie hopes the next phase of construction will begin next month.

