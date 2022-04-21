More sunshine for your Friday and Weekend

This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the 60s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and warmer as highs top out into the mid 80s.

Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the weekend as highs soar into the upper 80s. Skies will be bright and sunny for both Saturday and Sunday.

Our next system will move in on Monday afternoon, giving us a chance of scattered t-storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

We’ll be a little cooler towards the middle of next week as highs fall back into the low 80s for Next Tuesday and Wednesday under sunny skies.

