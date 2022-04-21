HPD asks for help identifying Oct. 2021 Dirt Cheap shoplifting suspects
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women involved in an ongoing shoplifting investigation.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the women pictured below stole a 65-inch television from Dirt Cheap on Oct. 9, 2021.
If anyone has information on the incident or can identify the women, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
