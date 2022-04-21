Hattiesburg man facing 2 charges in renovation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 41-year-old Hattiesburg was arrested Thursday morning on a warrant charging him with grand larceny and false pretense.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims announced the arrest of William Patrick Ward on a Forrest County Justice Court warrant.

Sims said both charges stemmed from a building renovation.

The investigation is on-going and FCSO is asking anyone with information related to this crime or others that Ward may have been involved in to contact the sheriff’s office at (601) 544-7800.

