G2L Cattle Company in Richton damaged by Sunday night’s storms

A c attle ranch in Richton lost two its of three barns to Sunday night's violent weather.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Cleanup continues in Perry and Greene counties from those tornadoes that swept through the area on Sunday night.

A family-owned cattle farm received significant damage from the strong storms.

Located on Mississippi 42, the G2L Cattle Company which specializes in Brahman breed cattle, had two barns destroyed and equipment necessary to care for the cows also was damaged.

Metal canopies that normally cover the livestock’s food supplies out in the fields were tossed and twisted, landing several hundred yards across the highway.

Gil Luckel is owner of the cattle company and said his heart sank when he saw the devastation.

“The first thing I saw was the barn was demolished. The next thing we did was try to round up the cows because we had a lot of fence damage,” Gil said.

“We put in a lot of work remodeling these barns, how are we going to pay for it?”

“Sure, they’re older buildings but they were doing what they were supposed to do and to replace them is going to cost three times the insurance amount. It’s just a struggle just figuring out which to fix first,” he added.

There was some good news however, three pregnant cows which were in the barn at the time of the storm all survived the destruction. Two of the cows gave birth to their calves on the following day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

