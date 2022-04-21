Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Escaped Louisiana inmate crashes off I-59 after 15-mile chase

An escaped inmate from Louisiana crashed off Interstate 59 after a chase with law enforcement Thursday, according to official reports.
By WDAM Staff and Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An escaped inmate from Louisiana crashed off Interstate 59 after a 15-mile chase with law enforcement Thursday, according to official reports.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, they were notified by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office that an escaped inmate, reportedly from a halfway house in New Orleans, was possibly traveling on I-59 in the Troop J area around 11:30 a.m.

A state trooper noticed a 2016 black Nissan Sentra traveling north on I-59 near the 80 mile-marker and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

MHP said the vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit followed until the car lost control and crashed near the 95 mile-marker.

The driver and a passenger received injuries from the crash and were transported to an area hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit followed until the car lost control and crashed near...
The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit followed until the car lost control and crashed near the 95 mile-marker.(Photo submitted by Taylor Harrop)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ellis John Peavy, a.k.a. John Ellis Peavy, 36, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday night in...
Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder
William Ward, 41, Hattiesburg, was picked up Thursday morning on a Forrest County Justice Court...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 charges stemming from building renovation
Change this caption before publishing
Disagreement over tin leads to a shooting in Perry County
Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith

Latest News

Crawfish boil returning downtown
Crawfish boil returning downtown
kindergarten readiness
How you can prepare your child for kindergarten
BroFest hosts autism walk
Walking for a cause with Brofest
There will be a Civil Service Exam on May 7th for those interested in applying for jobs in the...
City of Laurel held a job fair for those seeking employment with the city
Laurel looking to fill jobs
Laurel looking to fill jobs