Ellisville Library to hold open house on Saturday

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library System is hosting an open house event at its Ellisville Branch on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over the past few months, the Ellisville Library has made a few interior changes to allow more natural light inside while also creating open areas for a child-friendly experience.

A Little Free Library has also been added in the front of the building along with a food pantry to follow, provided for by an 11th-grade library patron.

Karyn Walsh is the director of the Laurel-Jones County Library System. She said that they have been hard at work making both the Laurel and Ellisville library locations more than just a place people where people drop by to check out books or use the computers.

“We’re constantly engaging with the community by holding various educational events, and we want them to come to see all the changes we’ve made and come out on Saturday for some good family-friendly fun,” Walsh said.

Walsh said there will be fire trucks and police cars at the event.

She also said attendees will get the chance to paint rocks that will go into the library’s rock garden.

“We’re going to have refreshments and let them see what we have and what we offer our communities,” Walsh said.

On Saturday, May 7, the Laurel-Jones County Library System will also host, Mother’s Day Tea, celebrating motherhood of all types.

The event will be held at the George Harrison Center in Ellisville, located next to the Ellisville Library. Tickets for the event cost $20.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.