Disagreement over tin leads to a shooting in Perry County

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - A disagreement over free scrap metal led to a shooting in Perry County, according to official reports.

Greer’s Market in Beaumont was recently impacted by the storms that rolled through the Pine Belt Sunday night. Parts of their tin roof were ripped off by gusting winds.

According to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, the grocer let people come and take the tin on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Reports say that two people were at the side of the building to get the tin at the same time, which led to an altercation.

“We found out through our investigation that there was a disagreement about the tin,” said Nobles. “There was one guy there getting the tin and another guy comes up says, ‘Well this tin belongs to us. We’re supposed to be the one to get it.’ Anyway, a verbal altercation took place that after that of course it became violent.”

A witness reported that one of the men pulled out a knife. This prompted the other man to pull out a gun and allegedly shoot the other man in the head.

According to PCSO, the alleged gunman, who has been identified as Gary Hinton, was still at the scene when the Perry County deputies arrived.

He was transported to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. A firearm was also found in his possession and taken as evidence.

Reports say the man shot was identified as Noah Fairley. He was still responsive and was later transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff said Fairley was able to walk onto the ambulance on his own.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the case has been turned over to the Perry County Grand Jury to determine if it was a case of self-defense.

At this time, no official arrest has been made in the case. Charges could be pending.

