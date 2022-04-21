Win Stuff
Crawfest returns to downtown Laurel on Saturday

Laurel Main Street is proud to present the annual return of Community Bank’s Crawfest in Downtown Laurel.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street is proud to present the annual return of Community Bank’s Crawfest in Downtown Laurel.

The event begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 3 p.m. Entry will be at the corner of West Oak Street and Front Street, with live music, beverages and tasting tents expanding down Front Street.

Tickets can be purchased on-site or online through Laurel Main Street’s website or Facebook page. Tickets are $15 for general tasting, and a $30 ticket adds 5 pounds of crawfish and add-ins to take home.

Both tickets allow attendees to browse teams and taste any crawfish or add-ins so that they may vote for the People’s Choice for the best overall boil.

Official judges for the event will choose the winners for other categories, and awards will be announced at 2:30 PM.

If you’d like to enter your team in the competition, please visit www.laurelmainstreet.com/crawfest to find information, as well as a link to purchase tickets.

Prizes for the winning teams are generously provided by Community Bank.

Founded in 2007, Laurel Main Street is dedicated to revitalizing historic downtown Laurel through preservation and economic growth.

Attendees should be aware that pets are not allowed at Crawfest but are allowed Downtown and in many businesses in the area.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

