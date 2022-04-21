3rd annual ‘En Plain Air’ art event to be held in Laurel Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The 3rd Annual “En Plain Air” art event is happening in Laurel this weekend.

It is put on by the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter while the Magnolia State Bank sponsors the kids’ portion.

The event is a chance for artists from across the country to paint in downtown Laurel’s Art Park.

The paint-off beings Saturday at 8 a.m.

Domestic Abuse Family Shelter’s Jason Nibblet says this event is their biggest fundraiser.

“We’re one of the first shelters in the South that we allow them to bring their pets to, so even like if they had dogs and cats, bring them on,” said Nibblet.

“We can help you and everything’s totally free, clothing versus shelter, food and, of course, all that costs, just a ton of money. So, we have fundraisers like this one that will go directly towards benefiting victims of domestic abuse in the bundle.”

If you’d like to register yourself or your child for the contest, you can go to paintinlaurel.com

