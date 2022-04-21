Win Stuff
04/21 Ryan’s “Few Clouds” Thursday Morning Forecast

Many of yesterday’s clouds are gone, but a few will hold on for most of the day.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday ended on the cloudy side, but today we’ll see much more sun as the sky opens up a bit. They won’t completely clear out, so expect at least partly cloudy skies for much of the day before it finally clears more. The temperature will rise noticeably today thanks to the strong “return flow” that set up yesterday, high climbing into the mid 80s...a considerable jump from yesterday’s upper 70s. The humidity will rise as well, but don’t expect any muggy, summer-like weather anytime soon. The air will become more and more humid ahead of our next front which is still several days away, so it’ll be a slow and steady climb. After the skies open later today they’ll stay that way until late Sunday, at which point partly cloudy skies return.

These clouds foreshadow our next front, expected Monday afternoon. This system doesn’t look particularly concerning at the moment, but it could change, so we’ll keep an eye on it. As it stands, expect a few thunderstorms and half a day of rain but not much else. Things will cool nicely after, but only down to about 80 before we begin warming again as we head into May.

