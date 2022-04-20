USM posts 10th consecutive baseball win, downs Tulane, 11-5

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

NEW ORLEANS (WDAM) - Dustn Dickerson, Danny Lynch and Gabe Montenegro drove in two runs apiece Tuesday night to help push the sixth-ranked University of Southern Mississippi past Tulane University, 11-5, at Turchin Stadium.

The Golden Eagles (28-8) won their 10th consecutive game by posting their 11th road victory of the season. That’s the most road wins in the nation by a Division I college baseball team so far this season.

Tuesday’s win also gave USM a sweep of the home-and-home series with the Green Wave (24-13-1).

Trailing 1-0 after four innings, USM grabbed a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning on Dustin Dickerson’s double and four walks in the inning, including two with the bases loaded.

USM, which banged out 12 hits and accepted seven walks, then scored eight runs over the game’s final three innings.

On the flip side, four USM pitchers combined to strike out 17 Tulane batters. In USM’s 36 games so far this season, Golden Eagle pitching has recorded 10 strikeouts or more 26 times.

USM got a solid four innings from starter Ben Ethridge, who allowed a run on four hits. He walked two and struck out seven.

Drew Boyd (1-0), allowed two hits and struck out four in 1 2/3 innings. Boyd got in trouble in the fifth inning, loading the bases with two outs.

Isaiah Rhodes relieved Boyd and got the final out of the inning on a strikeout, but then was tagged for three runs in the sixth inning.

Enter Landon Harper, who gave up a run on three hits over the game’s final 2 2/3 innings. He struck out five, walked one, to earn his seventh save of the season.

Tyler Hoffman (1-4), the third of 10- pitchers used Tuesday by the Green Wave, was charged with three runs on a hit, with two walks, over 2/3 inning.

he Golden Eagles return to action Wednesday, when they welcome the University of New Orleans to Pete Taylor Parkat 6 p.m.

