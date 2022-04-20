Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

USM posts 10th consecutive baseball win, downs Tulane, 11-5

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

NEW ORLEANS (WDAM) - Dustn Dickerson, Danny Lynch and Gabe Montenegro drove in two runs apiece Tuesday night to help push the sixth-ranked University of Southern Mississippi past Tulane University, 11-5, at Turchin Stadium.

The Golden Eagles (28-8) won their 10th consecutive game by posting their 11th road victory of the season. That’s the most road wins in the nation by a Division I college baseball team so far this season.

Tuesday’s win also gave USM a sweep of the home-and-home series with the Green Wave (24-13-1).

Trailing 1-0 after four innings, USM grabbed a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning on Dustin Dickerson’s double and four walks in the inning, including two with the bases loaded.

USM, which banged out 12 hits and accepted seven walks, then scored eight runs over the game’s final three innings.

On the flip side, four USM pitchers combined to strike out 17 Tulane batters. In USM’s 36 games so far this season, Golden Eagle pitching has recorded 10 strikeouts or more 26 times.

USM got a solid four innings from starter Ben Ethridge, who allowed a run on four hits. He walked two and struck out seven.

Drew Boyd (1-0), allowed two hits and struck out four in 1 2/3 innings. Boyd got in trouble in the fifth inning, loading the bases with two outs.

Isaiah Rhodes relieved Boyd and got the final out of the inning on a strikeout, but then was tagged for three runs in the sixth inning.

Enter Landon Harper, who gave up a run on three hits over the game’s final 2 2/3 innings. He struck out five, walked one, to earn his seventh save of the season.

Tyler Hoffman (1-4), the third of 10- pitchers used Tuesday by the Green Wave, was charged with three runs on a hit, with two walks, over 2/3 inning.

he Golden Eagles return to action Wednesday, when they welcome the University of New Orleans to Pete Taylor Parkat 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Stephanie Churchill
Former Miss. town clerk arrested for embezzlement
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash was reported to county 911...
Drivers injured in Monday morning head-on collision in Jones County
Ellis John Peavy, a.k.a. John Ellis Peavy, 36, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday night in...
Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
La'Mello Parker, three months, died on May 3, 2021, after being caught in the crossfire during...
CLEARED: Grand jury clears officers who shot infant during police pursuit on I-10

Latest News

Stevie Stoudenmier, 37, of Gulfport.
Gulfport man charged in connection to stolen catalytic converter in Hattiesburg
Mississippi leaders and local health experts are weighing in on a federal judge's decision to...
Mississippi leaders react to end of public transportation mask mandate
Mississippi State Penitentiary
‘Years of deliberate indifference’: Justice Dept. says conditions at Parchman violate Constitution
Law enforcement seized more than 40 grams of what was believed to be crystal methamphetamine...
Man arrested, drugs seized after Perry Co. traffic stop
Deyci Delapaz, 32, of McAllen, Texas (left), and Anagabriela Peña, 18, of Bronx, NY. (right),...
Jones County drug suspects shifted to federal court