Sen. Hyde-Smith weighs in on conflict in Ukraine

Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith weighs in on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been nearly two months since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Today, CNN reports President Joe Biden said he intends to send more artillery to the country.

According to a senior administration official, the U.S. is prepping another $800-million-dollar military assistance package.

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was in the Pine Belt on Tuesday and told WDAM 7 her opinion on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

She says she’s in support of helping Ukrainians as they endure this critical time.

“I think we need to help the Ukrainian people in any way we can of support, short of starting a world war, of course...,” Hyde-Smith said. “It’s a sad day, but I’m glad that the U.S. can step up and be an ally and be a resource for the Ukrainian people.”

Hyde-Smith was in Hattiesburg for the Hall Avenue East overpass groundbreaking ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

