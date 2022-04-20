Traffic checkpoint in Marion County yields guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A 47-year-old Hattiesburg man faces a full handful of charges after being stopped at a safety checkpoint in Marion County.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Marion County deputies were conducting a checkpoint on U.S. 98 at Enon Road Monday when contact was made with Melvin McGowan.
McGowan did not have a driver’s license and was found to have outstanding arrest warrants, MCSO said.
MCSO said a search was conducted after deputies smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
MCSO said two guns were discovered during the search, along with 1 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine. Deputies also discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Jackson.
McGowan was charged with armed aggravated trafficking, receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia and DUI/other substance.
McGowan is being held at the Marion County Jail.
