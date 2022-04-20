Traffic checkpoint in Marion County yields guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle

From Marion County Sheriff’s Office Communications

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A 47-year-old Hattiesburg man faces a full handful of charges after being stopped at a safety checkpoint in Marion County.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Marion County deputies were conducting a checkpoint on U.S. 98 at Enon Road Monday when contact was made with Melvin McGowan.

McGowan did not have a driver’s license and was found to have outstanding arrest warrants, MCSO said.

MCSO said a search was conducted after deputies smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

MCSO said two guns were discovered during the search, along with 1 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine. Deputies also discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Jackson.

McGowan was charged with armed aggravated trafficking, receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia and DUI/other substance.

McGowan is being held at the Marion County Jail.

