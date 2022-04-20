Southeastern Gospel Fest to be held April 21-23

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Southeastern Baptist College is celebrating its 75th year of educating students according to Christian values.

To commemorate the occasion, the college will be hosting its very first Southeastern Gospel Fest, which will be held at the First Baptist Church, located at 607 W 5th Street in downtown Laurel.

The event will feature gospel singers from around the country. The three nightly concerts will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 21-23.

Jan Walker is the Provost and Academic Dean at Southeastern Baptist College. She said the concert will be a family-fun event and money raised will in part be used to provide scholarships to students wishing to attend the college.

“Every child that goes to college enjoys being able to say they’ve gotten a scholarship,” said Walker. “We have people who support scholarship programs so that we can enable kids who aren’t as fortunate as others to be able to get scholarships for financial needs.”

Gospel groups performing will include:

April 21, Thursday night: Hope’s Journey, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Dixie Echoes and Lefevre Family

April 22, Friday night: Josh & Ashley Franks, Michael Combs, Perry’s and The Old Paths

April 23, Saturday night: The Bibletones, Tim Lovelace, Guardians, and Brian Free & Assurance

Josh Franks will be the event’s emcee.

Tickets will be available at the door each night for $20. A special 3-day pass can be purchased by going online to: www.southeasternbaptist.edu

Doors will open nightly at 5 p.m. with the concerts starting at 6 p.m.

For more information, you can call 601-426-6346.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.