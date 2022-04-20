Sen. Wicker addresses Laurel Rotary Club, speaks on Ukraine and rising oil prices

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sen. Roger Wicker was the guest speaker at the Laurel Rotary Club’s monthly luncheon on Tuesday.

Wicker spoke on several topics including the war in Ukraine, inflation in the U.S. and the price of gas at the pump.

He said America stands with Ukraine and is pushing for more military aid to the embattled country. He also said it’s imperative that the United States, along with the rest of the world, stand together in the face of Russian aggression.

“Vladimir Putin has always been the neighborhood bully, whether it was in Chechnya or the Republic of Georgia or Crimea,” said Wicker. “We’re asking every few days, are we getting everything to Ukraine as quickly and as efficiently as we can.”

According to State Department officials, Russia has begun an all-out offensive in Eastern Ukraine, which marks a new phase in the war.

Back home in the U.S., inflation is on the rise, which, according to Wicker, is a direct result of President Biden’s failed energy agenda.

He criticized the decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. Instead, Wicker said Biden should focus on long-term energy policies including the expansion of the country’s energy infrastructure and also reduce bureaucratic regulations.

“We need to send a signal to American petroleum companies and risk-takers, a lot of whom are small businesses, that there’s going to be an opportunity not just for the next few months but in the future for us to responsibly produce our own plentiful fossil fuels here in the United States,” said Wicker.

While gas prices have dropped in the past few weeks, it’s expected to rise again once summer travel kicks into gear.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.