Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

PRCC employee performs life-saving maneuver on co-worker

A man at Pearl River Community College wasted no time jumping in to help a co-worker.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Would you know what to do if someone near you started choking?

A man at Pearl River Community College wasted no time jumping in to help co-worker Doug Touchstone.

Touchstone works as a custodian at the Woodall Advanced Technology Center for PRCC.

“I’m very lucky to still be here,” said Touchstone. “For some reason, I was in a hurry, I don’t know possibly because I was hungry. I took a bite of a sandwich, too big of a bite, didn’t chew. I started choking, I started panicking and started this that and the other.”

PRCC workforce Project Manager Michael Yarbrough was in the right place at the right time.

Yarbrough says as he saw his co-worker approach him, he knew he had to quickly perform the Heimlich maneuver.

“I heard someone choking a little,” said Yarbrough. “I wasn’t sure exactly what it was, and I saw Doug coming down the hall. I started moving my way towards him and he just turned and came right into the auditorium like he just saw me and I saw him. We just started moving toward each other, but by then, I could tell he was choking and needed help.”

Photo, L to R: Doug Touchstone and Michael Yarbrough.
Photo, L to R: Doug Touchstone and Michael Yarbrough.(Pearl River Community College)

Yarbrough said just two weeks prior to the incident, he attended a first-aid and CPR training class which he now credits as the reason for saving his co-worker’s life.

“Him going through the class and going through the procedure was very important. I’m assuming it was God sent,” said Touchstone.

For those who are interested in CPR or safety training classes in Mississippi, you can visit the Mississippi Red Cross website HERE.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ellis John Peavy, a.k.a. John Ellis Peavy, 36, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday night in...
Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder
Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.
Fire destroys Hattiesburg apartment; no injuries reported
Melvin McGowan of Hattiesburg faces a slew of charges after a being stopped at a safety...
Traffic checkpoint in Marion County yields guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle
Mississippi State Penitentiary
‘Years of deliberate indifference’: Justice Dept. says conditions at Parchman violate Constitution

Latest News

Gabe Montenegro (14)
Southern Miss grabs 10-5 win over UNO for 11th straight victory
Gabe Montenegro (14)
Southern Miss grabs 10-5 win over UNO for 11th straight victory
Q&As and concerts headlining USM Symphony Orchestra's Social Justice Week.
USM Symphony Orchestra hosts events for ‘Social Justice Week’
USM Symphony Orchestra hosts events for ‘Social Justice Week’
USM 'And Justice For All' Week
Change this caption before publishing
Disagreement over tin leads to a shooting in Perry County