PRCC employee performs life-saving maneuver on co-worker

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Would you know what to do if someone near you started choking?

A man at Pearl River Community College wasted no time jumping in to help co-worker Doug Touchstone.

Touchstone works as a custodian at the Woodall Advanced Technology Center for PRCC.

“I’m very lucky to still be here,” said Touchstone. “For some reason, I was in a hurry, I don’t know possibly because I was hungry. I took a bite of a sandwich, too big of a bite, didn’t chew. I started choking, I started panicking and started this that and the other.”

PRCC workforce Project Manager Michael Yarbrough was in the right place at the right time.

Yarbrough says as he saw his co-worker approach him, he knew he had to quickly perform the Heimlich maneuver.

“I heard someone choking a little,” said Yarbrough. “I wasn’t sure exactly what it was, and I saw Doug coming down the hall. I started moving my way towards him and he just turned and came right into the auditorium like he just saw me and I saw him. We just started moving toward each other, but by then, I could tell he was choking and needed help.”

Yarbrough said just two weeks prior to the incident, he attended a first-aid and CPR training class which he now credits as the reason for saving his co-worker’s life.

“Him going through the class and going through the procedure was very important. I’m assuming it was God sent,” said Touchstone.

For those who are interested in CPR or safety training classes in Mississippi, you can visit the Mississippi Red Cross website HERE.

