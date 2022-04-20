Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Oil industry hopes increasing U.S. production can slash gas prices

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hitting the road has become more expensive for many businesses, especially moving companies like OMX.

“We travel a lot,” OMX Vice President Jim Durfee said. “Trucks eat a lot of gas.”

Durfee said increasing fuel costs could result in businesses cutting employee wages or even jobs.

“The biggest overhead is our building, and the second is our employee cost,” Durfee said. “We can’t get rid of the building. We finally had to institute a fuel surcharge.”

For now, OMX is adjusting to increasing prices the same way many other companies have, by passing the price to customers.

According to the American Petroleum Institute, gasoline prices are often governed by simple supply and demand. API Senior Vice President Frank Macchiarola said if the U.S. produces more oil, prices at the pump will decrease.

“It is important that we produce more energy here in the United States, that we ramp up supply,” he said.

Macchiarola said the Texas Permian Basin is leading the charge by producing more oil than anywhere else in the U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas) said the Permian Basin’s success is a result of innovation and hard work.

“They’ve stepped up even with less rigs and less people,” Pfluger said. “The innovation has allowed the production to exceed 5 million barrels a day. That’s nearly 40% of the U.S. production.”

But Macchiarola said there are limits to how much oil production can expand, partially due to supply chain issues.

“You’re seeing difficulty getting frack sand,” Macchiarola said. “So sand to frack wells.”

Macchiarola said the U.S. has still not been able to reach the oil production seen before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis John Peavy, a.k.a. John Ellis Peavy, 36, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday night in...
Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder
Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith
Deyci Delapaz, 32, of McAllen, Texas (left), and Anagabriela Peña, 18, of Bronx, NY. (right),...
Jones County drug suspects shifted to federal court
Change this caption before publishing
Disagreement over tin leads to a shooting in Perry County
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.
Fire destroys Hattiesburg apartment; no injuries reported

Latest News

The US will send $800 million in additional military aid to Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, DOD, FRANCE 2,...
Biden announces more aid for Ukraine
FILE - Former NFL football player Daryle Lamonica speaks at a news conference as part of the...
Former Raiders QB Daryle Lamonica dies at age 80
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics
Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset and worried about the new mask policies.
COVID: Parents of unvaccinated children upset about new mask rules