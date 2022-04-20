New law extends no-test time for expired driver’s license
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new law gives Mississippi residents more time to renew expired driver’s licenses without having to take a test.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 971 Thursday. It became law immediately.
It says a license could be expired for up to five years before a person would have to take a test to renew it.
Under current law, a test is required if a driver’s license has been expired 18 months.