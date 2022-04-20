Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them

Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them(Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 42-year-old Como, Mississippi, man has been arrested and charged with rape and sexual battery.

Anthony Sisk is accused of kidnapping two victims from a separate county, bringing them to Lafayette County and sexually assaulting them.

Investigators may have additional charges to follow. His bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 21.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Churchill
Former Miss. town clerk arrested for embezzlement
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash was reported to county 911...
Drivers injured in Monday morning head-on collision in Jones County
Ellis John Peavy, a.k.a. John Ellis Peavy, 36, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday night in...
Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
La'Mello Parker, three months, died on May 3, 2021, after being caught in the crossfire during...
CLEARED: Grand jury clears officers who shot infant during police pursuit on I-10

Latest News

Stevie Stoudenmier, 37, of Gulfport.
Gulfport man charged in connection to stolen catalytic converter in Hattiesburg
Mississippi leaders and local health experts are weighing in on a federal judge's decision to...
Mississippi leaders react to end of public transportation mask mandate
Mississippi State Penitentiary
‘Years of deliberate indifference’: Justice Dept. says conditions at Parchman violate Constitution
Law enforcement seized more than 40 grams of what was believed to be crystal methamphetamine...
Man arrested, drugs seized after Perry Co. traffic stop
Deyci Delapaz, 32, of McAllen, Texas (left), and Anagabriela Peña, 18, of Bronx, NY. (right),...
Jones County drug suspects shifted to federal court