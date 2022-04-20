Win Stuff
Man arrested, drugs seized after Perry Co. traffic stop

Law enforcement seized more than 40 grams of what was believed to be crystal methamphetamine and approximately 1 pound of marijuana.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop made by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the New Augusta Police Department led to the seizure of a large number of illegal narcotics.

According to the PCSO, the traffic stop was conducted on Highway 98 and Main Street in New Augusta on Tuesday night.

After a search was conducted, law enforcement seized more than 40 grams of what was believed to be crystal methamphetamine and approximately 1 pound of marijuana.

They also seized a couple of handguns, along with more than $1,000 in U.S. currency.

Hayden K. Bryant, 29, was arrested and charged with felony trafficking of a controlled substance (meth) and felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) while in possession of a handgun.

Hayden K. Bryant, 29.
Hayden K. Bryant, 29.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)

