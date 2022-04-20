Jones County drug suspects shifted to federal court

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of women charged last week with two counts of aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance has been transferred into the custody of federal authorities.

Deyci Delapaz, 32, McAllen, Texas, and Ana Pena, 18, Bronx, New York, were arrested on April 15 after Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and narcotics agents discovered about 25 kilos of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl hidden in a secret compartment in the vehicle they were driving.

Delapaz and Pena were transferred into federal authority Wednesday, and now allegedly will face federal charges.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.