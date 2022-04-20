Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Hunter kills rare white turkey at national recreation area

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land Between the Lakes Recreational Area.(Andy Radomski via U.S. Forest Service)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (Gray News) - A hunter was able to capture an extremely rare turkey last week, officials are calling it a “turkey of a lifetime.”

The U.S. Forest Service shared a picture of the hunter, whose name was not released, with a white turkey at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky.

Officials said the bird had a condition called leucism which causes a partial loss of pigmentation, leading to the white-colored feathers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Churchill
Former Miss. town clerk arrested for embezzlement
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash was reported to county 911...
Drivers injured in Monday morning head-on collision in Jones County
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
cade dedeaux
Cade Dedeaux and Sumrall playing inspired baseball
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live, Louisiana police say

Latest News

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough spent just $500 on their wedding because they didn’t want to start...
Couple spends just $500 on their wedding
The couple says they didn’t want to start their marriage up to their necks in debt.
Looking to avoid debt, couple spends only $500 on wedding
The U.S. is preparing for large numbers of migrants with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era...
Texas cities brace for potential migrant surge
Bullet holes can still be seen inside and out at Little Warriors Child Care in Milwaukee after...
Angry neighbor fired multiple shots into daycare, owner says
Police have arrested four men in relation to the incident, but so far, no charges have been...
Daycare owner hides kids in bathtub as shots fired into buiding