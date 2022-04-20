Hattiesburg’s Snoop Conner preps for NFL Draft

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tony Vance has seen it throughout Jarod “Snoop” Conner’s football career.

“All Snoop Conner needs is an opportunity,” said the Hattiesburg High football coach.

It’s been quite a journey for Conner – from Hattiesburg to Oxford – to arrive at the doorstep of the National Football League.

“It’s always good coming back here [to Hattiesburg], my old stomping grounds,” Conner said. “Me and coach Vance, we always stayed connected and stayed close with each other throughout my process in college. No matter where I go and where I land at in the NFL, Hattiesburg will always be home.”

Of course, before Snoop he was Jarod – a skinny kid from Sylva-Bay Academy transferring to class 5A Hattiesburg High.

Vance didn’t know much about him, so he stuck Conner with the junior varsity kids.

“It didn’t take long after his first and second carry at running back and I looked at one of the other coaches and I said this guy probably a little bit better than a JV guy,” Vance said.

Conner ended his high school career with 3,465 rushing yards, 4,879 passing yards and 112 total touchdowns, leading the Tigers to their first state title game in 19 years.

After falling in the 2017 state championship game, it was back to work.

“After we lost the championship to West Point, me and coach Vance were in the office that same night, got back,” Conner said. “And he said now it’s time to hit the weight room – get bigger, get stronger, get faster.”

Conner took that relentless work ethic to Oxford where, more than anything, he learned patience.

Despite serving as the third-string running back for most of his college career, Conner finished with the third most rushing touchdowns in Ole Miss history (26). He rushed for 647 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns in 2021.

“I just fell back on my training,” Conner said. “I know I’m always going to work hard, put in the work and when the opportunity comes I’m just going to be ready to perform. So when my name was called I was always ready.”

And when Conner gets that call during next week’s NFL Draft, he’ll be ready.

It’s a moment he’s been working toward since he first put on a pair of cleats at six years old.

“I ain’t done yet but it’s paid off,” Conner said. “I done put a lot of hard work in. Being an NFL prospect, it’s one percent, they say always one percent. And I’m a part of that one percent now. It’s surreal, I can’t even explain. My family, I know they’re proud of me, they’re going to be happy. And now it’s time to go get it.”

