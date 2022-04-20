Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Half a million dollars donated to Children’s Hospital at UMMC

By Maggie Wade
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Half a million dollars was donated today to the Children’s of Mississippi Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

The $500,000 donation will be used to help renovate and expand the facility. The Junior League of Jackson has been a long-time partner of Children’s Hospital and made the donation this afternoon. The project will more than double the number of exam rooms at the facility, double the size of infusion rooms as well as make it more private for patients. The size of the waiting room will increase and will be more interactive. It will include a digital aquarium and games. Doctors say this gift helps in serving children and families in Mississippi.

“The Junior League of Jackson has been a long-standing supporter of our Children’s Hospital,” said UMMC Pediatrics Chair Mary Taylor. “They have come and worked with children, read to children, played with children, participated in activities over the holidays. They’re just part of our family at Children’s of Mississippi.”

Junior League of Jackson President Katie Browning said, “in its original form, it was the Children’s Cancer Clinic, now the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. We are so excited to be working with UMMC on this project. We have been in partnership with them for over 30 years. This was actually our signature project.”

The Junior League of Jackson has been a partner with the Children’s Hospital at UMMC for over 30 years and has helped raise more than two million dollars.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Churchill
Former Miss. town clerk arrested for embezzlement
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash was reported to county 911...
Drivers injured in Monday morning head-on collision in Jones County
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
cade dedeaux
Cade Dedeaux and Sumrall playing inspired baseball
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live, Louisiana police say

Latest News

Hub City breaks ground on historic railway overpass
Hub City breaks ground on historic railway overpass
Sen. Hyde-Smith weighs in on conflict in Ukraine
Sen. Hyde-Smith weighs in on conflict in Ukraine
Powerlifters rally to help girl at state championship who faced disqualification over hair beads
Powerlifters rally to help girl at state championship who faced disqualification over hair beads
Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith weighs in on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Sen. Hyde-Smith weighs in on conflict in Ukraine
Several city, state and federal leaders gathered Tuesday for the groundbreaking ceremony for...
Hub City breaks ground on historic railway overpass