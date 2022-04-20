Gulfport man charged in connection to stolen catalytic converter in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has charged a man in connection to a stolen catalytic converter.

Stevie Stoudenmier, 37, of Gulfport, has been charged with one count of malicious mischief in connection to a catalytic converter, which was stolen from Edwards Street on April 10.

Stoudenmier was arrested by Gulfport police and transported to Forrest County, where he is facing additional charges from other jurisdictions.

He is currently booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

