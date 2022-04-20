Golden retriever to provide stress relief to USM students on National Pet Therapy Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - National Pet Therapy Day is coming up on April 30.

As finals approach for some University of Southern Mississippi students, Pet Therapy Day can’t come soon enough.

One way some like to relieve stress from studying is with animals. That’s where a certified therapy dog named Cash Money steps in.

Cash is almost two years old and has been visiting students on the USM campus once a week since he was just eight weeks old.

Cash’s owner says she brings him to USM to provide anxiety and stress relief to students.

“The same people come back every week and they’re like, ‘we look forward to him, he’s the favorite part of our week,’ and it just brings Cash and I great joy to see these kids because they’re the students...,” said Melinda Lowery, Pet Therapy Team/ Cash’s owner.

“Just to know that they enjoy seeing him, it brings a little bright spot in the middle of finals, maybe you’ve had a bad day, you can see this Golden Retriever and just be happy.”

To find out when Cash will be on campus next, check out his Instagram account @cashmoneyhoney2020.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.