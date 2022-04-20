Win Stuff
Fire destroys Hattiesburg apartment; no injuries reported

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire destroyed an apartment at the Plantation Place Apartments complex on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a witness, smoke was reportedly coming out of the building around 12:07 p.m. Flames immediately took the building over.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Danny Wade, the fire happened in a building with four apartments. Only one of the apartments was involved.

Wade said no injuries were reported on the scene.

The apartment, however, was completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. It is now under investigation.

This story may be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

