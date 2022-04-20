FCSO asking for public’s help in identifying trespasser

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspect in an attempted home invasion.

Investigators believe that the man was attempting to gain access to a home in the Glendale community for unknown reasons.

There was a person at home when this occurred. The person refused to open the door and the called the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information or can identify this suspect, please contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 544-7800 and ask for an investigator.

