Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was arrested Tuesday night and charged with murder in connection to the death of his wife.

According to the Columbia Police Department, 36-year-old Ellis John Peavy, a.k.a. John Ellis Peavy, of Columbia, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. for the death of his wife, Patricia L. Peavy, 68, of Columbia.

CPD says patrol units were called to the 400 block of McNeese Street in reference to an unresponsive woman around 10:14 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found Patricia dead at the scene when they arrived.

CPD’s Major Crime Bureau was then called to the scene, and investigators determined that homicide was the probable cause for Peavy’s death.

Ellis John is in custody at the Marion County Jail, and his bond has been set at $1.5 million.

