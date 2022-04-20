30th annual Brofest Homecoming starts Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual event, dedicated to community service and fellowship is back in Hattiesburg.

It’s the 30th Annual Brofest Homecoming, and it starts tomorrow.

The coordinator Marcus Carr says it started in 1992 as a small picnic.

Now, it’s grown to four full days of giving back to the community.

“(It’s) a whole week of activities and giving back to different various groups and organizations with money, items and just our bodies and being able to serve In our communities,” said Carr.

If you’d like to help them with any of their community service events, contact them on social media at OfficialBrofest.

