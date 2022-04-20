Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

04/20 Ryan’s “Grey, but Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Clouds move in today, but we’ll still wait nearly a week for rain to return.
04/20 Ryan’s “Grey, but Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re going to see a bit of a change today in our otherwise pleasant weather pattern, but thankfully it won’t last long. Sensibly, today will be nearly the same as yesterday. Temperatures will begin on the chilly side in the mid 40s and low 50s, with mostly clear skies at sunrise. Those skies won’t stay clear for long though, clouds are already pushing in from the west due to a nearby frontal system. This system will pass to the north, but its proximity will darken our skies and increase our winds. Expect a grey, gusty afternoon with a high near 77. The cloudy conditions will linger into Thursday morning, but expect gradual clearing throughout the day. That’ll finish off the week with sunny, beautiful weather and slightly above average highs in the low to mid 80s.

Those conditions largely hold into next week, warming each day and night until Monday when our next front moves in. This one doesn’t look particularly concerning or strong, but will bring rain and potentially some thunderstorms next Monday night/Tuesday morning. The timing of this has already fluctuated +/- 12 hours, so be sure to check back for any updates. Otherwise, while today won’t look the best, the next several days will be warm, sunny, and dry!

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ellis John Peavy, a.k.a. John Ellis Peavy, 36, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday night in...
Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder
Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith
Deyci Delapaz, 32, of McAllen, Texas (left), and Anagabriela Peña, 18, of Bronx, NY. (right),...
Jones County drug suspects shifted to federal court
Change this caption before publishing
Disagreement over tin leads to a shooting in Perry County
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.
Fire destroys Hattiesburg apartment; no injuries reported

Latest News

04/21 Ryan’s “Few Clouds” Thursday Morning Forecast
04/21 Ryan’s “Few Clouds” Thursday Morning Forecast
04/21 Ryan’s “Few Clouds” Thursday Morning Forecast
04/21 Ryan’s “Few Clouds” Thursday Morning Forecast
Located on MS-42, the G2L Cattle Company which specializes in Brahman cattle, had two of its...
G2L Cattle Company in Richton damaged by Sunday night’s storms
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/20
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/20
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/20
Sunny tomorrow with much warmer weather this weekend