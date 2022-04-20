04/20 Ryan’s “Grey, but Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re going to see a bit of a change today in our otherwise pleasant weather pattern, but thankfully it won’t last long. Sensibly, today will be nearly the same as yesterday. Temperatures will begin on the chilly side in the mid 40s and low 50s, with mostly clear skies at sunrise. Those skies won’t stay clear for long though, clouds are already pushing in from the west due to a nearby frontal system. This system will pass to the north, but its proximity will darken our skies and increase our winds. Expect a grey, gusty afternoon with a high near 77. The cloudy conditions will linger into Thursday morning, but expect gradual clearing throughout the day. That’ll finish off the week with sunny, beautiful weather and slightly above average highs in the low to mid 80s.

Those conditions largely hold into next week, warming each day and night until Monday when our next front moves in. This one doesn’t look particularly concerning or strong, but will bring rain and potentially some thunderstorms next Monday night/Tuesday morning. The timing of this has already fluctuated +/- 12 hours, so be sure to check back for any updates. Otherwise, while today won’t look the best, the next several days will be warm, sunny, and dry!

