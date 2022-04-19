United Way of Southeast Mississippi hosts ‘Thank You’ banquet

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - United Way staff, board members and volunteers came together Tuesday morning to celebrate accomplishments and look ahead to meeting more needs.

Pine Belt Foundation Executive Director Michael Dixon says without United Way, helping the Pine Belt would not be possible.

“We work with United Way on a lot of different fronts,” said Dixon. “We help coordinate the Hattiesburg half marathon with them, they help to fund the Americas Read tutoring program that we host at the Pine Belt Foundation. So, without them, we wouldn’t be able to send out elementary school reading tutors to all the public schools in the Hattiesburg public district... .”

President and CEO of United Way Southeast Mississippi Tracie Fowler says the foundation focuses on three things; education, health and financial stability.

“In health, it’s really access to health care,” said Fowler. “It’s making sure people are educated and what’s available to them out there. You know, through the pandemic, a lot of people struggled with mental health, so a lot of our agencies really focus on the mental health of individuals.”

She also says the foundation looks at improving childhood literacy through programs such as the Mission Acceleration Program and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“It’s really all about saying thank you to the community for their support because we couldn’t do what we do without our donors, advocates and volunteers,” said Fowler. “And, that’s kind of United Way’s role is just to figure out what our community needs.”

Overall, United Way of Southeast Mississippi has raised $1,296,105 through Workplace Campaigns fundraisers and individual donations for 2021-2022.

