Power crews continue restoration efforts amid ‘National Linemen Appreciation Day’

Mississippi Power crews worked throughout Sunday night and into Monday to get the lights back on.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Restoration efforts continue across the Pine Belt following Sunday night’s storms.

More than 24 hours have passed since storms blew through the Pine Belt, leaving hundreds without power.

“...They worked through the night, so they did have more outages through the night but by 8 a.m. this morning, we had roughly 650 still out,” said Kaila Moran Griffith, Mississippi Power spokesperson. “That number is coming down and has been steadily decreasing throughout the day today.”

Mississippi Power crews worked throughout Sunday night and into Monday to get the lights back on.

“They’ve been rotating in and out so, the crews that worked overnight, maybe they’ve come in and they’ve sent another crew in,” said Griffith. “So, it’s really been a 24/7 effort since yesterday.”

Downed limbs, trees, and lines made it difficult for crews to access the damaged areas.

“...What they saw was a lot of downed trees that were not only causing outages, but they were also limiting those roadways and so, it was difficult for people to get access through to, you know, assess that damage and to restore power,” said Griffith.

Despite this, linemen continue helping people in their time of need... on their day to be recognized.

“This is what the guys are used to,” said Griffith. “This is what they’re good at. You know this is something that we’re always prepared for... Our crews will for sure be working until every single light is back on. So, they’re not going to stop...”

Mississippi Power predicts that 95 percent of its customers will have power restored by 11 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

