Jones Co. firefighters help clear roads after storm damage

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Back-to-back storms this weekend kept firefighters in Jones County busy clearing roads of fallen trees and power lines.

“We did have several wrecks over the course of that storm that came through,” said Dana Bumgardner, Jones County Fire Council Public information officer. “After that, it’s really kind of wait-and-see.”

“You know, the first couple of storm systems in the past five and six weeks, we were ready. But the last two storms, in particular, have been very hectic.”

Bumgardner says there are ways for the fire department to prepare to help keep the roads safe for drivers.

“We do things like make sure the chain saws we have are operating and fueled up, and our vehicles are fueled up and we respond and help clean up trees and help get them out of the roadway and things like that,” said Bumgardner.

With multiple reports of fallen trees and accidents from Sunday’s storm, Bumgardner says there are tips residents should follow when it comes to severe weather.

“I would say be mindful in particular if there are power lines near those trees. Be sure to at least trim it away from the power lines and things like that.,” said Bumgardner.

“My main tip ... if you can get stationary in a safe building when a storm system like this is moving through, that is really the safest thing to do.”

