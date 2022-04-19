Hattiesburg Zoo to host ‘Later a Ladha’s’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is introducing a new event to the Pine Belt, taking place at the overlook in the zoo’s Africa exhibit.

The “Later at Ladha’s” event will be for those 21 and over, and guests will be able to board the electric train to take them to the overlook location.

There will also be a new African- inspired menu, featuring Mbawa Za Kuku ( smoked chicken wings), Mikate Ya Nyama (meat pies) and Mguruwe (pulled pork sandwich).

“The zoo has been running and has been busy non-stop,” said Demetric Kelly, zoo director of guest services and retail. “It’s time to take a step back and look at some of our after-hour events and it’s something cool to offer to the Pine Belt or the surrounding areas.”

“I believe everyone will come out to Ladha’s and see if it’s a very nice area. It will be a nice time for everybody to come out to socialize, get together and have some fun and drinks,”

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase Later at Laha’s specialty drink, The Golden Giraffe, which will help go towards the Giraffe Conservation Foundation charity.

The event will take place on April 22 and 29.

Admission is $5 and IDs will be checked at the gate.

