Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Hope Clinic set to host annual ‘Walk for Hope’ event

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Hope Clinic is having its annual “Walk for Hope” event this Saturday, with registration starting at 8 a.m.

The two-mile walk will begin at the Longleaf Trace Gateway entrance.

Clinic Executive Director Karen Sims says beginning at 8:15 a.m., there will be over $500 worth of gift certificates and prizes participants can win.

According to Sims, this is a great opportunity for the community to come together to promote this non-profit organization.

“I hope this definitely brings awareness, education and celebration,” said Sims. “We just purchased our own building so now we are renovating that building, so this is a great opportunity to help get that place up to date and prepared for our girls, to be able to minister to them and help them in a sweet and comforting environment.”

Sims says prizes will also go to those who are best dressed in superhero costumes, and those who raise $250 or more will be entered into a chance to win a Yeti cooler.

Sims said the clinic offers free pregnancy testing, counseling, ultrasounds and mentorship throughout a woman’s pregnancy.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Stephanie Churchill
Former Miss. town clerk arrested for embezzlement
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash was reported to county 911...
Drivers injured in Monday morning head-on collision in Jones County
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
cade dedeaux
Cade Dedeaux and Sumrall playing inspired baseball
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live, Louisiana police say

Latest News

Hub City breaks ground on historic railway overpass
Hub City breaks ground on historic railway overpass
Sen. Hyde-Smith weighs in on conflict in Ukraine
Sen. Hyde-Smith weighs in on conflict in Ukraine
Powerlifters rally to help girl at state championship who faced disqualification over hair beads
Powerlifters rally to help girl at state championship who faced disqualification over hair beads
Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith weighs in on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Sen. Hyde-Smith weighs in on conflict in Ukraine
Several city, state and federal leaders gathered Tuesday for the groundbreaking ceremony for...
Hub City breaks ground on historic railway overpass