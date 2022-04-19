Hattiesburg Hope Clinic set to host annual ‘Walk for Hope’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Hope Clinic is having its annual “Walk for Hope” event this Saturday, with registration starting at 8 a.m.

The two-mile walk will begin at the Longleaf Trace Gateway entrance.

Clinic Executive Director Karen Sims says beginning at 8:15 a.m., there will be over $500 worth of gift certificates and prizes participants can win.

According to Sims, this is a great opportunity for the community to come together to promote this non-profit organization.

“I hope this definitely brings awareness, education and celebration,” said Sims. “We just purchased our own building so now we are renovating that building, so this is a great opportunity to help get that place up to date and prepared for our girls, to be able to minister to them and help them in a sweet and comforting environment.”

Sims says prizes will also go to those who are best dressed in superhero costumes, and those who raise $250 or more will be entered into a chance to win a Yeti cooler.

Sims said the clinic offers free pregnancy testing, counseling, ultrasounds and mentorship throughout a woman’s pregnancy.

