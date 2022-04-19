Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Gov. Reeves signs Parker’s Law, cracking down on fentanyl dealers

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill to enhance the penalty for any individual who...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill to enhance the penalty for any individual who knowingly sells or profits from the unlawful sale of fentanyl resulting in the death of another person.(Source: Office of Governor Tate Reeves)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the signing of House Bill 607, known as Parker’s Law.

This legislation enhances the penalty for any individual who knowingly sells or profits from the unlawful sale of fentanyl resulting in the death of another person.

The legislation is a tribute to Parker Rodenbaugh, a Mississippi college student who tragically passed away due to a drug overdose in 2014. Parker’s mom, Cordie Rodenbaugh, has shared his story and helped to fight addiction and drug use, especially among students.

”Fentanyl has taken the lives of too many of our family members, friends and neighbors,” said Reeves. “It has wreaked havoc and been an absolute tragedy for our communities.”

“I want to thank Cordie Rodenbaugh for her tireless work in advocating for this law and fighting drug use among students. I want to give prosecutors every tool available to fight this epidemic and help to save lives. We’ll continue to do all that we can to fight fentanyl and other illegal drugs and those who distribute them.”

According to the governor’s office, over 100,000 Americans tragically died due to drug overdoses over the course of the 12-month period, ending in April 2021.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ellis John Peavy, a.k.a. John Ellis Peavy, 36, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday night in...
Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder
Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith
Deyci Delapaz, 32, of McAllen, Texas (left), and Anagabriela Peña, 18, of Bronx, NY. (right),...
Jones County drug suspects shifted to federal court
Change this caption before publishing
Disagreement over tin leads to a shooting in Perry County
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.
Fire destroys Hattiesburg apartment; no injuries reported

Latest News

Midday Headlines 04/21
Midday Headlines 04/21
Southern Strike 2022 offers unique training experience for service members
Southern Strike military training happening now through May 3rd
William Ward, 41, Hattiesburg, was picked up Thursday morning on a Forrest County Justice Court...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 charges stemming from building renovation
MDHS Executive Director, Bob Anderson says New and Davis are not included in the first round of...
Nancy and Zach New plead guilty to federal charges in private school scheme
Gabe Montenegro (14)
Southern Miss grabs 10-5 win over UNO for 11th straight victory