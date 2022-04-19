Cloudy on Wednesday with warmer weather this weekend

This evening will be clear skies as temperatures fall into the 50s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be Cloudy as highs top out into the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be nice and sunny with highs warming up into the mid 80s.

This weekend will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs warming up into the upper 80s.

We’ll stay dry all this week and our next chance of rain isn’t expected until next Monday

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.