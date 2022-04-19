Beaumont family rides out storm in mobile home

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Today, residents of Beaumont had to spend their day cleaning up the destruction left by last night’s storms.

“Yeah, we are very lucky to be alive… The only thing that saved us.. is because where the tree landed,” said Rowell.

Sunday night’s tornado ripped through the town of Beaumont and left Ashley Rowell’s property in ruins.

“It’s over thirty thousand dollars worth of property damage right now,” says Rowell.

They were inside of this trailer when the twister came through.

Thankfully, the tree didn’t land on it.

“The only thing that saved us because we have an awning on the top, and that awning is what’s holding that tree up from crushing that camper. We were right underneath it,” said Rowell. “God loves me,”

Her new minivan, however, has a tree splitting it down the middle.

“It was over very quick,” said Rowell. “We got outside, we were going to get in the vehicle and go somewhere, but there ain’t no way we can go nowhere.”

She’s spent most of the last night and this morning helping other people, but now she has to help herself.

“I’m homeless, my next step is… I have no idea,” said Rowell. “I don’t know what I’m doing, but I’m going to take it each day at a time, talk to God and just see what happens.”

A curfew has been initiated tonight for the Town of Beaumont from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. The only exceptions are the crews working to restore power and clean the town.

