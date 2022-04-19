Win Stuff
Beaumont continues clean up efforts after EF2 tornado

Volunteers and residents in the area were out working on Tuesday to restore the town.
By Mia Monet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday was the second day of recovery efforts in the Town of Beaumont.

The community was hit by an EF2 tornado Sunday night.

Thankfully, the town’s recovery coordinator Carolyn Bishop says they’ve got help.

“Well, in any crisis, people show love, and we found that people from all the other counties around (came to help),” said Bishop. “They come and help, so the least we can do is give them some food to try to show them that we do appreciate them coming.”

One person who showed up to help was Johnny Dupree, a former Hattiesburg mayor.

Dupree says he felt compelled to come and help them because he and his family were in the area the night of the severe weather.

“Sunday night on our way back from Mobile, I actually kind of saw the tornado go over and heard the thunder and lightning and it was really frightening,” said Dupree. “We found out it actually hit in Beaumont,”

Rev. Dwight M. Yates was out in the town helping as well. He says he’s been living in Beaumont for over 41 years.

“My main purpose here is to help with this town in any way that I can ... get things up and going and improve the quality of life for people to get things moving forward and back on track, everyone,” said Yates.

Although they’ve got a lot to do, Bishop says they are on the move.

“... We would definitely be working hard and we want everybody to pay attention to Beaumont because we will come back,” said Bishop.

To find out how you can help the town with recovery efforts, contact the Beaumont Town Hall.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

