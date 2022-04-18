Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: U.S. Hwy. 84 WB lanes blocked

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler carrying logs experienced equipment...
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler carrying logs experienced equipment malfunction, and the trailer overturned on the highway.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are reports that a disabled vehicle is blocking westbound traffic on U.S. Highway 84 past MS Highway 13 in Jefferson Davis County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler carrying logs experienced equipment malfunction, and the trailer overturned on the highway.

No injuries were reported on the scene.

logs are blocking all westbound lanes of traffic. There are also reports that the wreck damaged parts of the roadway.

MHP and the Mississippi Department of Transportation are on the scene.

According to MDOT, the delay is expected to last till around 5:30 p.m.

Drivers should avoid this area or drive with caution during this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Beaumont in Perry County suffered major damage Sunday night from the severe weather front that...
Beaumont hit hard by Sunday night’s severe storms
Zavago Wilson is accused of killing Kayla Cooper, his girlfriend and the mother of his...
Wiggins woman identified as victim in homicide; Suspect now in custody
During the arrest, officers seized a handgun, and Graham, 27, of Hattiesburg, was charged with...
Woman arrested for stolen weapon possession in Hub City
HPD says Magee, 29, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on an active felony warrant for burglary out...
Hattiesburg man arrested Saturday on Forrest Co. burglary warrant
A double-wide trailer in Jones County was badly damaged after catching fire Saturday afternoon.
VFDs busy during Saturday afternoon storm

Latest News

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
A limb pierced a mobile home, injuring a woman who was huddled inside with her children. She...
Sunday night storms leaves 1 injured in Greene County
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate