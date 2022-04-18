Traffic Alert: U.S. Hwy. 84 WB lanes blocked

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are reports that a disabled vehicle is blocking westbound traffic on U.S. Highway 84 past MS Highway 13 in Jefferson Davis County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler carrying logs experienced equipment malfunction, and the trailer overturned on the highway.

No injuries were reported on the scene.

logs are blocking all westbound lanes of traffic. There are also reports that the wreck damaged parts of the roadway.

MHP and the Mississippi Department of Transportation are on the scene.

According to MDOT, the delay is expected to last till around 5:30 p.m.

Drivers should avoid this area or drive with caution during this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

