Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Sunny skies tomorrow with warmer weather later this week

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 4/18
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

his evening will be clear skies as temperatures fall into the 50s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs warming up into the low 70s.

Clouds will move in on Wednesday as highs top out into the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be nice and sunny with highs warming up into the mid 80s.

This weekend will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs warming up into the upper 80s.

We’ll stay dry all this week and our next chance of rain isn’t expected until early next week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Stephanie Churchill
Former Miss. town clerk arrested for embezzlement
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash was reported to county 911...
Drivers injured in Monday morning head-on collision in Jones County
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
La'Mello Parker, three months, died on May 3, 2021, after being caught in the crossfire during...
CLEARED: Grand jury clears officers who shot infant during police pursuit on I-10
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live, Louisiana police say

Latest News

04/20 Ryan’s “Grey, but Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/20 Ryan’s “Grey, but Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/20 Ryan’s “Grey, but Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/20 Ryan’s “Grey, but Dry” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 4/19
Cloudy on Wednesday with warmer weather this weekend
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 4/19
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 4/19
04/19 Ryan’s “More Sun” Tuesday Morning Forecast
04/19 Ryan’s “More Sun” Tuesday Forecast