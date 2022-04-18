Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Sunday night storms leave 1 injured in Greene County

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with National Weather Service Mobile were in Greene County Monday evaluating the damage from Sunday night’s storms.

Strong winds toppled trees and snapped power lines in the Avera community.

A limb pierced a mobile home, injuring a woman who was huddled inside with her children. She was transported to a hospital in Mobile and listed in serious condition.

Brandon Black with NWS spoke about why the Pine Belt has seen more tornado activity than usual.

“We’ve seen an incredibly active spring season for us. It’s been more active than we typically see,” said Black. “Since March, we’ve had about 32 tornadoes, not including the ones that potentially occurred last night.”

“We were here just a couple weeks ago in McLain surveying tornado damage, so we’ve been in a very active pattern. Sometimes we do get these years and sometimes we get it where it’s quiet. It just seems we’re stuck in an active pattern right now,” he added.

NWS encourages the public to make sure loved ones are aware of severe weather warnings issued in their area.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Stephanie Churchill
Former Miss. town clerk arrested for embezzlement
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash was reported to county 911...
Drivers injured in Monday morning head-on collision in Jones County
Gov. Phil Bryant
Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
La'Mello Parker, three months, died on May 3, 2021, after being caught in the crossfire during...
CLEARED: Grand jury clears officers who shot infant during police pursuit on I-10
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live, Louisiana police say

Latest News

Mississippi State Penitentiary
‘Years of deliberate indifference’: Justice Dept. says conditions at Parchman violate Constitution
Melvin McGowan of Hattiesburg faces a slew of charges after a being stopped at a safety...
Traffic checkpoint in Marion County yields guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle
Ellis John Peavy, a.k.a. John Ellis Peavy, 36, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday night in...
Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder
A group of concerned citizens went before the Biloxi City Council on Tuesday to express their...
Biloxi residents express concerns over proposed beachfront hotel project
Hub City breaks ground on historic railway overpass
Hub City breaks ground on historic railway overpass