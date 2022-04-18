Sunday night storms leave 1 injured in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with National Weather Service Mobile were in Greene County Monday evaluating the damage from Sunday night’s storms.

Strong winds toppled trees and snapped power lines in the Avera community.

A limb pierced a mobile home, injuring a woman who was huddled inside with her children. She was transported to a hospital in Mobile and listed in serious condition.

Brandon Black with NWS spoke about why the Pine Belt has seen more tornado activity than usual.

“We’ve seen an incredibly active spring season for us. It’s been more active than we typically see,” said Black. “Since March, we’ve had about 32 tornadoes, not including the ones that potentially occurred last night.”

“We were here just a couple weeks ago in McLain surveying tornado damage, so we’ve been in a very active pattern. Sometimes we do get these years and sometimes we get it where it’s quiet. It just seems we’re stuck in an active pattern right now,” he added.

NWS encourages the public to make sure loved ones are aware of severe weather warnings issued in their area.

