Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Southern Miss soars to historic heights in college baseball rankings

Carson Paetow (Vancleave) and Scott Berry
Carson Paetow (Vancleave) and Scott Berry(WDAM)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss baseball team is well-represented in the latest top 25 polls, rising to as high as number five in the Perfect Game poll, their highest ranking ever in that particular poll.

They’re sixth nationally in the D1 baseball poll, also their highest ever, as well as in the Baseball America poll, where they’re seventh.

USM has won nine straight and has only lost one game since March 20.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaumont in Perry County suffered major damage Sunday night from the severe weather front that...
Beaumont hit hard by Sunday night’s severe storms
Zavago Wilson is accused of killing Kayla Cooper, his girlfriend and the mother of his...
Wiggins woman identified as victim in homicide; Suspect now in custody
During the arrest, officers seized a handgun, and Graham, 27, of Hattiesburg, was charged with...
Woman arrested for stolen weapon possession in Hub City
HPD says Magee, 29, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on an active felony warrant for burglary out...
Hattiesburg man arrested Saturday on Forrest Co. burglary warrant
A double-wide trailer in Jones County was badly damaged after catching fire Saturday afternoon.
VFDs busy during Saturday afternoon storm

Latest News

USM set two schools records in outdoor track this past weekend.
USM records, personal bests logged by track teams
Southern Miss softball
Southern Miss softball sweeps UTEP
Southern Miss softball
Southern Miss softball sweeps UTEP
University of Southern Mississippi baseball sweeps three-game, road series at Florida...
Ewing’s HR helps USM to 9th consecutive baseball victory, weekend sweep of series at FIU