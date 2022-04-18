Southern Miss soars to historic heights in college baseball rankings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss baseball team is well-represented in the latest top 25 polls, rising to as high as number five in the Perfect Game poll, their highest ranking ever in that particular poll.

We are No. 5 in the @PerfectGameUSA poll. That is our highest ranking in that poll as well. #EverythingMatters | #SMTTT https://t.co/LtqrNYxqEG — Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) April 18, 2022

They’re sixth nationally in the D1 baseball poll, also their highest ever, as well as in the Baseball America poll, where they’re seventh.

We jump to our highest ever ranking in @d1baseball at No. 6 this morning. https://t.co/IfujmKL3Cy — Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) April 18, 2022

The Golden Eagles enjoy their highest ranking at No. 7 for the @BaseballAmerica poll as well this morning. #EverythingMatters | #SMTTT https://t.co/OEdlHKHmom — Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) April 18, 2022

USM has won nine straight and has only lost one game since March 20.

